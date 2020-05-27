Turner Prize cancelled for first time in 20 years – Panorama

The Turner Prize, probably the most excessive-profile award in British artwork, is not going to be given out this 12 months due to the upheaval brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, BBC reported.

Tate Britain, which has organised the prize since 1984, stated it might be unimaginable to organise the annual nominees’ exhibition.

“This 12 months’s jury has spent the previous 12 months visiting lots of of exhibitions in preparation for deciding on the nominees, based on the Tate’s announcement on Tuesday.

But the gallery stated the choice to interchange this 12 months’s prize with grants “was made to assist assist a bigger choice of artists via this era of profound disruption and uncertainty”.

The normal prize cash has been supplemented by further sponsorship to permit Tate to offer Turner Bursaries price £100,000. The recipients will likely be introduced in June.