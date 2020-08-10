Turn Your Team Into A Virtual Learning Community

Creating A Virtual Learning Community While Working Remotely

3 … 2 … 1 … fall! Ever experienced a trust fall countdown? Some years ago the Obsidian Learning team took part in a 3-day team-building retreat, and memories of the trust fall stay vibrant. At completion of that 3-day duration, after a wide range of activities, conversations, and interactions, what had actually formerly been a group of 15 complete strangers was changed into a combined team. We produced a virtual learning community.

The meaning of the word “community” consists of 2 similarly crucial elements:

A group of individuals having a specific characteristic or location in typical

A sensation of fellowship with others as an outcome of sharing typical mindsets, interests, and objectives

Neither location nor sensation need to be overlooked when trying to develop a community.

As social animals, people more quickly develop efficient groups, groups, and neighborhoods personally. Personal interaction and all of …