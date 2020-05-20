Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

A significant controversy erupted in Turkey final week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist journal “Gercek Hayat” (Real Life) claimed that the controversial Turkish Imam Fethullah Gulen had written a letter on May 6, 1965 acknowledging the Armenian Genocide. The letter is included in a particular 176-page version of the journal which belongs to the editorial group of the professional-authorities newspaper “Yeni Safak,” owned by the household of the Turkish president’s son-in-law.

Gercek Hayat’s article additionally accused of collaborating with Gulen, the Chief Rabbi of Istanbul Isahak Kahleva, Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, former Armenian Patriarch of Turkey Shnorhk Kaloustian, the CIA, NATO, Zionists, Hillary Clinton, Pope John Paul II, and former Turkish leaders Ismet Inonu, Bulent Ecevit and Suleyman Demirel.

Gulen escaped to the United States in 1999. Later on, he and President Erdogan turned antagonists after a prolonged collaboration throughout which Erdogan had used Gulen’s contacts and sources to come back to energy. In 2016, after the tried coup d’état in Turkey, Erdogan accused Gulen of being the mastermind of the coup. Erdogan jailed and fired tens of 1000’s of Gulen’s followers. Since then Erdogan has made repeated requests to the U.S. Government to have Gulen extradited to Turkey, the place he faces sure loss of life. The United States rejected Erdogan’s requests. Even these accused of associating with Gulen, who had been residing exterior of Turkey, had been kidnapped by Erdogan’s secret brokers and introduced again to Turkey to face harsh prices.

Under these circumstances, when a pro-Erdogan journal accused the leaders of spiritual minorities and others in Turkey of associating with Gulen, they turned rightly involved about their bodily properly-being and attainable assaults on their spiritual and cultural establishments.

Regarding Gulen’s letter, revealed by the Turkish journal, addressed to the former Armenian Patriarch, it has been revealed a number of instances earlier than by the Turkish media.

Here are excerpts of Gulen’s May 6, 1965 letter: “I have known Armenian families and individuals during my childhood and working positions. I will not stop cursing the Great Genocide committed against Armenians in 1915. I know that among the people killed and massacred were many highly respected individuals, for whose memory I bow with respect. I curse with great grief the massacre of the sons of the Great Prophet Christ by ignorant individuals who call themselves Muslims.”

The Turkish journal reported that in response Shnorhk Patriarch thanked Gulen, stating that the nation wants preachers like him: “We believe that the fraternal ties will remain intact in our sacred country where there are valuable and fair-minded preachers like you.”

Gulen’s purported 1965 letter is typed on a paper that seems yellowish, making it look genuine. In 2013, whereas in the U.S., Gulen issued one other assertion which mentioned: “The Ittihadists committed the wrong policy. It is up to us to correct the wrong policy of the Ittihadists. That is why we should be in a very good dialog with Armenians and other nations. For the sake of a dialog, we should use every opportunity in the best possible way.”

The excellent news is that the spiritual leaders of minority communities in Turkey had the braveness to harshly criticize the Turkish journal. The Armenian Patriarchate issued an announcement in which it “regretted the false accusations against Shnorhk Patriarch. Such writings under the umbrella of freedom of the press cause pain to us and can lead to horrible consequences. These falsehoods are worrisome to the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey and the Armenian community. Racist manifestations, as elsewhere, also seen in this country, make it impossible to escape from their consequences…. Such baseless mud-slinging is unacceptable to us. We believe that the relevant authorities will stop this injustice and hope that the rules will be enforced, taking the necessary steps against the authors.”

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate additionally condemned the Turkish journal calling the revealed info “completely false and biased…. The publication of these claims cause distress among Christians, Jews and Muslims and are particularly serious and irresponsible, because they undermine the unity of our people…. Such information is extremely dangerous and could be the cause of dangerous acts of racism and intolerance. The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew feels very bitter and resentful for the accusations that have been made against him, despite his efforts for the good of our country.”

The Jewish neighborhood in Istanbul additionally criticized the Turkish journal: “We condemn the discrimination and provocation caused by these publications, with baseless accusations against our Chief Rabbi. These hate publications are damaging Turkey. For our part, we hope for an immediate restoration of the truth against these publications of hate — through correct information and legal means — as they influence our Turkey, of which we are an integral part.”

Meanwhile, the Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament, Garo Paylan, referred the controversy to the Parliament by writing to the Vice President of the nation, Fuat Oktay: “Can’t the expressions of hatred used periodically by the news media close to the Turkish President result in crimes based on hatred?”

I wish to conclude with three key factors:

1) Fethullah Gulen was the ally of Erdogan earlier than the latter asserted his dictatorial powers. The publications near Erdogan, quite than blaming the leaders of minority religions and others, ought to initially blame Erdogan for his lengthy years of affiliation with Gulen!

2) If Gulen’s letter is genuine, he has accomplished nothing flawed. He has merely acknowledged the reality about the Armenian Genocide. Erdogan is the one to be blamed for mendacity about the Armenian Genocide!

3) The minority communities in Turkey are terrified by the article in the Turkish journal as a result of they know that there are many extremists in Turkey who will resort to horrible acts of violence in opposition to Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, Jews and Kurds. Their concern is justified. These minority neighborhood leaders must be counseled for boldly talking out in opposition to the threatening article in the Turkish journal.