Turkish wrestler known for racist messages appointed to a state position – Panorama

Turkish wrestler Riza Kayaalp former world and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion has been appointed as Advisor on the county’s Ministry of Sport and Youth affairs, Ermenihaber reported.

The appointment signed by Turkish President Erdogan has raised criticism amongst a number of media retailers and social media customers, pointing to the wrestlers’ previous racist remarks.

It is reported that Kayaalp was given an instantaneous suspension of six months by the FILA decide for racist remarks in opposition to Armenians and Greeks in August 2013, notably lacking the 2013 Wrestling World Championships.

He had focused Greeks and Armenians in his tweets posted in regards to the Gezi Park protests, advocating that “Armenians” had been on the root of the Gezi protests in a sequence of tweets he later deleted after a response from the media.