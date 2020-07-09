Turkish verdict paving way for Hagia Sophia mosque expected Friday – officials – Panorama

A Turkish court will probably announce on Friday that the 1934 conversion of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia right into a museum was unlawful, two Turkish officials said, paving the way for its restoration as a mosque despite international concerns, Reuters reported.

The source reminds that President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of the sixth-century UNESCO World Heritage Site, that has been central to both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and is now perhaps one of the most visited monuments in Turkey.

The prospect of this kind of move has raised alarm among U.S., Russian and Greek officials and Christian church leaders in front of a verdict by Turkey’s top administrative court, the Council of State, which held a hearing last Thursday.

At issue could be the legality of a decision used 1934, 10 years after the creation of the present day secular Turkish republic under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to show the ancient building right into a museum.

“We expect the decision to be an annulment (and) the verdict to come out on Friday,” a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

An official from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, which includes Islamist roots, also said the decision “in favour of an annulment” was expected on Friday.

Pro-government columnist Abdulkadir Selvi wrote in the Hurriyet newspaper that the court had already made the annulment ruling and would publish it on Friday.

“This nation has been waiting for 86 years. The court lifted the chain of bans on Hagia Sophia,” that he wrote.