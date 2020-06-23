Turkish-spiced griddled chicken thighs with coriander relish recipe

This dish seems simple, but I can’t tell you just how much I love it. I’d found out about a Turkish relish-cum-salsa made with crushed green olives and chillies and the desire to test it became overwhelming one night.

I have no idea whether this is such a thing like the Turkish relish I was told about and I don’t care; I simply bashed every thing together, adding and adjusting. When I’d finished I knew I might make this for the rest of my life. I make it a great deal to go with lamb in addition to chicken.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus marinating time | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVE S



Four

INGREDIENTS

For the chicken

6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

6 table spoon(s) olive oil

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¾ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

2 garlic cloves, grated

For the relish

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Pinch sea-salt flakes

1 green chilli

1 red chilli

15g coriander, roughly chopped

Leaves from 8 sprigs of mint, torn

70g pitted green olives, roughly chopped

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

Good squeeze of lemon juice, plus lemon wedges to serve

METHOD

Lay the chicken thighs, flat, on a bit of greaseproof paper or baking parchment. Cover with yet another piece of the paper. Bash the thighs, using a rolling pin, to flatten them. Boned chicken thighs are uneven thick and this helps you to flatten the fatter bits. Mix the oil, spices, garlic and some salt and pepper together for the marinade. Make little slits throughout the underside of the chicken pieces with the point of a knife. Put right into a dish and pour within the marinade, turning the chicken to coat. Cover with clingfilm and refrigerate for a couple of hours, or over night. Bring it to room temperature before cooking. Make the relish prior to you cook the chicken. Crush the garlic and salt with a pestle and mortar. Halve and deseed both chillis and chop roughly. Add to the mortar with the coriander, mint and olives and bash everything together, gradually adding the oil and balsamic until you have a rough paste (it should be chunky, not puréed). Add lemon juice to taste and set aside. Heat a griddle. Lift the chicken out of the marinade, shaking off the excess, and cook on a medium heat for approximately two minutes on each side, then reduce the heat to low and cook for another four minutes. The chicken should be cooked through and singed, although not burnt. Serve with lemon wedges, rice or flatbread, a bowl of Greek yogurt and the relish.

Recipe from the Bird in the Hand by Diana Henry, published by Mitchell Beazley (£20). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk