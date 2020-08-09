Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq – Middle East Monitor

A Turkish soldier was killed in a clash with terrorists in a cross-border anti-terror operation Saturday in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Anadolu reports.

The ministry stated 3 soldiers were hurt throughout Operation Claw-Tiger and one passed away at a medical facility from injuries sustained.

Five terrorists were “neutralized” throughout the operation, while their weapons were damaged, the ministry stated.

Turkish authorities utilize “neutralized” to indicate terrorists in concern gave up or were killed or recorded.

The ministry communicated acknowledgements to the Turkish country for the death of the soldier.

Turkey’s operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were released in June to make sure the security of Turks and borders by reducing the effects of the danger of the PKK, and other terrorist groups, who typically utilize northern Iraq to prepare cross-border attacks.

