Turkish rapper detained after releasing video mocking Erdogan’s son – Panorama

Turkish rapper Bulut Alpman, referred to as Rota, has been detained by the police the day after he launched a video for a track that mocked Bilal Erdoğan, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ahval stories.

Footage on social media purportedly confirmed police arriving on the rapper’s home early on Sunday morning, and banging on the door and threatening to interrupt it down.

In a clip on-line, the video for the track “Ağla” (Cry) featured somebody sporting a masks with the face of Erdoğan’s son Bilal posing in entrance of the Istanbul tax workplace.

The lyrics included a line that mentioned: “I will explain to all you kids as I explain it to Bilal.”

The lyric is probably going a reference to a 2013 corruption scandal through which wiretapped audio was leaked which purportedly recorded Erdoğan repeatedly asking Bilal to eliminate tens of millions of {dollars} of cash stashed in a property, whereas Bilal struggled to know his father’s directions. Erdogan dismissed the allegation as fabricated.

The time period “like I explain it to Bilal” might counsel a quite simple means of explaining one thing that even Bilal might perceive.

The music journalist Barış Akpolat shared Rota’s new video on Twitter with the message:

“It can’t be a crime to say ‘like I explain it to Bilal’. Release Rota. Writing lyrics is not a crime. #FreeRota”

Alpman was reportedly additionally arrested in March 2019 over his track “Puppet”.