Turkish nationalist party head – Middle East Monitor

Greece’s controversial move last week to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, while also sitting for talks with Turkey in Germany, is unethical, said a Turkish political party leader Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Turkey’s internal and external problems have intensified, said Devlet Bahceli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), in a written statement.

Global and regional tension is worrying, and the port blast in Beirut has also negatively affected Lebanon’s internal politics and the regional dynamics, he said.

Stressing that the Beirut blast was one of the gravest calamities of our time, Bahceli said the event would be investigated and the possibility of sabotage or neglect would soon come to light. All problems in Lebanon affect Syria, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Cyprus, and the world, he added.

Tensions in Eastern Mediterranean

Saying that a visit last week to Lebanon by two top Turkish officials was very timely, Bahceli added: “Turkey is acting in line with its historical responsibility towards its brothers in Lebanon.”

“The Beirut explosion happened […] while Turkey and Greece are in a face-off. Two days later, Greece and Egypt signed a so-called maritime deal. The area that is supposedly demarcated by these two countries is clearly on Turkey’s continental…