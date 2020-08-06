Turkish lira hits record low in sharp decline

The lira tumbled to a record low against the dollar, buckling after Turkey’s central bank spent billions of dollars in a months-long offensive to prop its currency up.

The currency dropped 3.2 per cent to a low of TL7.2781 against the dollar on Thursday, bursting below the record last set in May. The second day of intense selling comes after investors were rattled by signs of dysfunction in the country’s money markets this week.

The costs of borrowing the currency overnight shot to near record highs on Tuesday, prompting analysts and investors to brace themselves for fresh declines in the lira. The currency has lost more than 18 per cent of its value against the dollar this year. It also on Thursday struck a record low against the euro, with a unit of the common currency buying TL8.6342.

The rapid declines have raised expectations that the Turkish central bank will have to raise its key interest rate despite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s preference for easy monetary policy. In the past 12 months, Turkey’s key rate has dropped 15.75 percentage points.

Analysts said the country’s depleting dollar reserves will leave authorities with little choice but to reconsider their policy stance. The central bank has burnt through its foreign currency reserves this year in its…