Turkish, Israeli officials thought ‘in secret talks’ as Erdogan eyes Med gas deal – Armenian News

Officials from Israel and Turkey are thought to be in secret talks aimed toward reaching a deal on maritime borders and unique financial zones within the japanese Mediterranean, Arab News reviews.

The same settlement final November between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UN-acknowledged Libyan authorities in Tripoli created uproar in Greece and Cyprus, who complained that it allowed Turkey to drill illegally for gas of their territorial waters.

Israel condemned that deal as unlawful, however mentioned on the time that they “won’t be sending battleships to confront Turkey.”

However, any new settlement between Israel and Turkey may additionally have an effect on Cyprus’s maritime borders and unique financial zones, and battle with present agreements between Israel and Cyprus, particularly when it comes to oil and gas exploration.

Aydin Sezer, a geopolitical analyst in Ankara, mentioned such a deal could be politically and legally tough. “Israel and Cyprus are part of maritime agreements that are fully in line with the internationally recognized maritime law as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he advised Arab News.

“If Israel entered into such an agreement with Turkey, it would have to annul these previous deals.”

Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece and the UAE final week condemned Turkey’s “illegal activities” and “expansionism” in looking for pure gas in Cypriot waters.