Turkish intellectuals acknowledge the Armenian Genocide on TV program (Part III and end) – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

This is the 3rd and last post on a prolonged video in which 2 Turkish Intellectuals are promoting the acknowledgment of the Armenian Genocide by the Republic ofTurkey The conversation happened in 2015 on the 100 th anniversary of the ArmenianGenocide The discussion in between Erdogan Aydin and Aydin Chubukchu remains in Turkish with English subtitles on the video. The name of the one hour and 37 minute- long program is Tower ofBabel The title of the program is “Facing the Genocide.” The Turkish conversation was equated and subtitled in English by Ohannes Kilicdagi, PhD. Here is the last sector of the excerpts from that conversation:

Moderator: “A concern from the TV audience: ‘There are those in this nation [Turkey] who are more Armenian than Armenians …'”

Aydin Chubukchu: “It is wrong to say that genocide was carried on Turks. It is true that they died massively. They died in the war as soldiers. Turkish people rather died at the front where their state sent them: In Gallipoli, Sarikamish, Yemen…Suez, Galicia….”

Moderator: “We can not call these [Turkish] deaths genocide.”

Aydin Chubukchu: “Of course, we cannot. They died in the war.”

Erdogan Aydin: “For example, the Jewish genocide took place in Germany. Almost three times more Germans died than Jews. But one cannot evaluate them under the same category and express condolences for both.”

Moderator: “You mentioned the Germans who died in the Second World War.”

Aydin Chubukchu: “The one died in the clash of two armies, the other was civilians massacred by a state. It is not the same thing. Of course, Turks died, millions died. True. But they died in battles. There is no state massacring them in Turkey. As for ‘being more Armenian than Armenians’ — right. If the Armenian people are oppressed and silenced, I will be more Armenian than Armenians and try to be their voice. If somewhere the Turkish people are oppressed and silenced by a state then I will be more Turk than Turks and defend them. I will be more Alevi than the Alevi and defend all who are silenced: Circassian, Kurd, Arab, Assyrian. I will be more Armenian than Armenians, more Assyrian than Assyrians to give them voice. This is not an insult. If that person asking the question is trying to insult me by saying ‘more Armenian than Armenians,’ it is my honor to stand in solidarity with the oppressed people.”

Erdogan Aydin: In response to a concern relating to the function of Germany in the Armenian Genocide: “They [Germans] played a vital function, however we must beware not to provide the impression that the [Armenian] genocide was performed by the Germans.”

Moderator: “You state this does not acquit our Ottomans.”

Erdogan Aydin: “Exactly, since the annihilation of Armenians was part Islamization and Turkification of this land, starting prior to the war. The policy of Islamization and Turkification of this land, significance the cleaning of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians served the function of Germans who then made the Ottoman Empire and Enver Pasha their partners, so that they would utilize a broader location of impact versus Russia and likewise please their partners. While pleasing the Turan imagine their allies, Germany would utilize the whole Ottoman land for its own system of exploitation … The war was viewed as a chance for the removal of unique domestic groups. The Ottoman sovereigns of the time intended 2 primary objectives when they got in the war. First is the starting of a Turan Empire from the Adriatic to the China Wall leaning on the Germans, through their war system. Secondly, the war offered them a remarkable liberty, as nobody might interfere in their domestic affairs. So, on this uncommon celebration, they intended to clean up all unique identities from Anatolia … This job is likewise the factor for sending out countless Ottomans, Turks and Muslims in the top place, to their deaths. So the duty of the deaths of Turks, in the concern you asked, likewise comes from those following Turanism as Talat andEnver The duty for the annihilation of the whole Armenian population, kids and youth, likewise comes from Talats and Envers … We must likewise highlight that Armenians had actually been arranged here 3,000 years prior to Turks originated from Central Asia … It is stated that they [Armenians] were sent out away from battle zone. No! This is an outright lie. Besides the battle zone, they [Armenians] were banished from locations such as Adapazar, Izmit, Bursa, Eskishehir … An method that is based on the state however not the individuals and their rights can not produce democracy and justice. Similarly, individuals who do not envision fatherland with the rights of those living there however as a piece of soil with a sovereign can not produce genuine wealth and justice. If we might bring our land into the future with Armenians who had actually existed prior to us, we would see just how much they, as an individuals who built European- like cities 100-150 years previously, would increase our product wealth. If they were still here in Turkey, we would have a greater rank in the unjustified worldwide earnings circulation. If that individuals were here today, and we might oppose all powerholders, Turk, Armenian, Kurd together, murders in Soma and Torunlar would have not occurred. So, dealing with the Armenian Question calmly indicates to re- check out patriotism, our history, wealth, democracy, justice and mankind. It appears we must duplicate to our pals, authors, teachers, academics who attempt to cover it as ‘deportation’ that those who were deported were normal individuals (pregnant females, kids, the senior), however not armed individuals. We must duplicate that our pals and next-door neighbors were deported, our mankind and conscience with them. Unfortunately, we constantly speak about the state and its right in a nation where they do not exist. But the state is a system of sovereignty without any conscience and morality. Humans have conscience, morality, sensation of uniformity, and their battle for rights. Democracy is a system where the state is the weakest and the human is the greatest … Some of our pals inquire about files. We must likewise be devoid of file fetishism. The crucial file is the lack of an entire individuals which as soon as was among the important components of this land. There can not be any file larger than this. Moreover, a power which was cold- blooded enough to do such inhuman things, deported, eliminated, banished an individuals, would not leave a file stating ‘I deported and annihilated you.’ But we can currently presume numerous conclusions from existing files …”

Correction: In the previous 2 posts, I had actually incorrectly shifted the names of the speakers Erdogan Aydin and Aydin Chubukchu.