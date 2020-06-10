Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a significant contract with the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. lobbying firm of Greenberg Traurig for a complete payment of $1,538,000 for one 12 months ending on December 31, 2020. Greenberg Traurig has been lobbying for the government of Turkey for a number of years. The settlement was signed by Serdar Kilic, Turkish Ambassador to the United States, and Robert Mangas on behalf of Greenberg Traurig. Violating the necessities of U.S. regulation, a replica of the settlement was not submitted to the Justice Department’s Foreign Agent Registration Act workplace till May 31, 2020, virtually 5 months after its signing.

Greenberg Traurig will distribute throughout 2020 a lot of the Turkish cost to a number of subcontractors which is able to help within the lobbying effort. They are:

1) Capital Counsel LLC can be paid a payment of $432,000.

2) LB International can be paid a payment of $270,000.

3) Venable LLP can be paid a payment of $270,000.

That leaves a web quantity of $566,000 for Greenberg Traurig. Several different U.S. lobbying companies have been employed by the Turkish government for various years.

The contract requires that Greenberg Traurig present the next providers to the Turkish government:

“Lobbying and government relations providers to Turkey, which shall include these providers ordinarily and usually offered in representing a international sovereign earlier than the United States Congress and Executive Branch.

These providers shall embody, however not be restricted to:

(a) Proposing and pursuing passage of laws and different U.S. government motion that promotes Turkey’s pursuits and offers a optimistic picture of Turks, Turkey, and the United States-Turkey relationship;

(b) Preserving and enlarging the Congressional Caucus on Turkey and Turkish Americans;

(c) Educating Members of Congress and the Administration on problems with significance to Turkey;

(d) Promptly notifying Turkey of any motion in Congress or the Executive Branch on problems with significance to Turkey;

(e) Preparing transient analyses of developments in Congress and the Executive Branch on specific problems with concern to Turkey;

(f) Identifying official gatherings and social occasions to which Embassy personnel should attend, together with to the extent potential, acquiring the required invites;

(g) Identifying and/or arranging talking engagements regionally and nationally for Embassy personnel or their appointed or prompt proxies in settings that may enhance Turkey’s picture and advance its causes on Capitol Hill. Such could be, if that’s the case directed by Turkey, coordinated with Turkey’s present public relations service suppliers; and

(h) Maintaining and forging alliances with different curiosity teams whose targets are much like or shared by Turkey.”

The contract additional requires that Greenberg Traurig adjust to the next necessities:

“1) Personnel and Other Service Providers: Except as famous beneath, Greenberg shall compose its personal workforce to attain the absolute best leads to offering the providers described above. It will present Turkey on the earliest potential date an inventory of personnel, together with a sign of their areas of experience and/or how they are going to be utilized. This record can be up to date sometimes as required.

2) Additional Costs and Expenses: Should Greenberg incur extraordinary prices and bills on Turkey’s behalf that aren’t in any other case contemplated within the charges described above, Turkey shall reimburse these prices offered that Turkey offers express advance approval.

3) Monthly Reporting and Quarterly Performance Assessment: Greenberg shall present month-to-month a written report back to Turkey succinctly describing its work on Turkey’s behalf. Such reviews needn’t embody calculations of the time spent by the person members of the Greenberg workforce. Further, each three months, or as usually as Turkey could need, Greenberg shall current to Turkey a written evaluation of its efficiency throughout the previous interval. If, upon reviewing the evaluation, Turkey will not be glad with Greenberg’s efficiency, Turkey could, at its sole discretion, terminate this Agreement in response to the phrases acknowledged herein.”

The Turkish public and opposition events must be conscious that their government has wasted a whole bunch of thousands and thousands of {dollars} of their taxes over the previous couple of a long time to pay American lobbying companies. Most of this cash has been spent with no profit to Turkish residents at a time when the nation’s economic system is in shambles, the Turkish Lira has dropped in worth precipitously and Turkey owes a whole bunch of billions of {dollars} to international banks.

Despite the gargantuan quantities of cash spent on lobbying within the United States, final fall the House of Representatives (overwhelmingly) and the Senate (unanimously) adopted resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The U.S. lobbying companies are specialists in siphoning cash from their international purchasers. They speak an excellent sport, current rosy reviews, however on the finish of the day, they accomplish little or no!

Neither the Armenian government nor Armenian-American organizations in Washington, D.C. have employed lobbying companies thus saving their funds for extra productive work. Armenians don’t want lobbyists to persuade the U.S. government that their trigger is simply. No matter how a lot cash the Turkish government spends, it’s going to by no means be capable to whitewash its soiled laundry of previous and current-day crimes!