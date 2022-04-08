Ermenihaber. On April 8, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.
The statement welcomed the fact that as a result of the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were instructed to begin preparations for a peace treaty, and an agreement was reached between the two countries on the formation of a joint border commission by the end of April.
The statement stressed that Turkey actively supports the efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.
