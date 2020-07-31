Turkish F-16s arrive in Azerbaijan for joint drill – Middle East Monitor

Turkish F-16 fighter jets have actually gotten here in Azerbaijan for joint military workouts, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

In a declaration, the ministry stated the jets will participate in the TurAz Qartali-2020 Joint Exercises, which started on Wednesday.

The drill, including jets and helicopters, will continue in the capital Baku along with Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir, and Yevlakh tillAug 10.

Ground workouts are arranged to be held in Baku and Nakhchivan onAug 1-5 with weapons, armored cars, and mortars striking simulated targets.

The works out begun the heels of an Armenian attack on Azerbaijani soldiers in the northwestern Tovuz border area. At least 11 Azerbaijani soldiers– consisting of a significant basic and a colonel– were martyred.

Azerbaijan implicated Armenia of “provocation,” with Ankara tossing its weight behind Baku, and caution Yerevan that it would not be reluctant to stand versus any sort of attack on its eastern next-door neighbor.

