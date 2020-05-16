Turkish coast guard rescues 28 asylum seekers in Aegean – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish Coast Guard on Friday saved a total amount of 28 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea, Anadolu Agency records.

Acting on a secret information, the rescue group connected to asylum seekers, that were onboard a rubber watercraft that was pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard

The asylum seekers– consisting of Afghan, Syrian, Central African, Palestinian, Iraqi, Iranian, as well as Cameroonian nationals– were saved off the coast of Doganbey in the Aegean district of Izmir

The asylum seekers were required to the rural movement workplace.

Turkey has actually been among the major courses for asylum seekers wishing to get to Europe, particularly given that Syria’s civil battle began in 2011.

Turkey hosts virtually 4 million Syrians, greater than any type of various other nation in the globe.

