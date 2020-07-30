Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills ‘constituent part of pan-Turanism program’ – expert – Armenian News

Tert am has actually talked to Harutyun Mesrobyan, a Yerevan- based management expert, over the just recently reported stress along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijani and the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military workouts.

Mr Mesrobyan, Turkish-Azerbaijan military workouts are being held from July 29 up until August 10 – likewise on the area ofNakhichevan How would you discuss those actions? Why did they begin now that we have a tense scenario along the border. Many analysts reveal the view that those drill are demonstrative in nature. If that holds true, who is the particular addressee? Is that we or Russia?

In any scenario we see tactical problems being solved on a tactical spectrum. Turkey’s tactical goal is the development of a”big pan-Turanist state” It is a crucial indicate keep in mind likewise in the discourse on the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. That is to state, any short-term occasion might include non- short-term subtleties, however we, as an ancient country, are needed to comprehend our next-door neighbors’ tactical goals.

These workouts must have been initially seen from the “pan-Turanist” viewpoint … What captures the Turk’s eye in the very first location is not in the least the “black-and-white” [a division typically made by certain representatives of Armenia’s current government in an effort to distinguish themselves from “predecessors”] however rather the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh getting the ‘huge pan-Turkist state’ by the throat. So a severe treatment of compromise- based ‘options’ threatens us an awful epilogue undoubtedly.

During his interview with RBC TELEVISION, the prime minister was asked to discuss a circumstance of much better relations with Russia in case of Crimea’s acknowledgment as a Russian area. You have actually consistently voiced your issue over altering state of minds in the Russian political elite in relation toArmenia Do you think about Armenia because context?

The prime minister made an appropriate remark because episode [by stating] that Armenia has not officially acknowledged the Republic ofArtsakh Armenia does not acknowledge Crimea either – initially as an independent republic and after that as part of Russia.

In the sense of a pure political reasoning, the prime minister is right. And Armenia is dealing with increasing stress not just by Russia however likewise the rest of superpowers and our next-door neighbors, especially Georgia andIran There are both subjective and unbiased factors behind that. Subjectively, various diplomatic errors are being made by our authorities; objectively, the world has actually been going through modifications in the previous couple of years, with glocalization slowly changing globalization.

Glocalization indicates localization procedures on the international scale. We can see both [US President Donald] Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese President Xi] Jinping pursue glocalization policies, utilizing the gradually pulling back globalization. What’s a lot more, the pulling back globalization is assisted by the retreat of liberalism and all democratic institutes and functions. A basic example to state is the retreat of human rights around the world under conditions of coronavirus. The world is altering, while we, the Armenians, are not happy to look far ahead, restricting ourselves to our “balconies”.