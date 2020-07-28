Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills aimed at terrorizing Armenia – Turkish media – Panorama

Turkey and Azerbaijan will begin joint big- scale military works out onWednesday The workouts will include military workers, armored lorries, weapons installs and mortars, along with military air travel and air defense devices of the 2 nations’ armies, Ermenihaber reported.

According to the strategy, workouts including the ground forces of the 2 nations will be kept in Baku and Nakhichevan from August 1 to 5, while different drills including the Turkish and Azerbaijani military air travel will be kept in Baku, Nakhichevan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh from July 29 to August 10.

Referring to the subject, the Turkish media report that the joint workouts are gotten in touch with the July combating on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, including that they are aimed at terrorizing Armenia.