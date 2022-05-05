The Turkish aviation authorities did not provide FLYONE ARMENIA with the possibility of overflight flights to European countries through Turkish airspace.

“As a result of the current situation, the company is forced to cancel Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan և Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights by June 10.

It should be noted that Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights are operated according to the schedule. Relevant information will be provided on the resumption of flights. The company apologizes to the passengers for the inconvenience.

The airline offers the following alternatives to passengers.

Change of flight date.

Credit Shell Refund 110% of the amount to your FLYONE personal account ․ tickets only, purchased on the website or in the app;

Full refund of the canceled flight, ticket, money.

“If the ticket was purchased from a travel agency, the airline is asked to contact the agency to choose one of the presented alternatives,” FLYONE ARMENIA said in a statement.