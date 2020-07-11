Turkish authorities ‘reaffirmed their xenophobic attitude’ by declaring Hagia Sophia a muslim worship site – Araryik Harutyunyan – Armenian News

With their decision to strip Hagia Sophia of its museum status to make it a muslim worship site, the Turkish authorities reaffirmed their xenophobic stance on other nations’ cultural heritage, the president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) said in a public statement.

In a Facebook post, Arayik Harutyunyan described the move as “yet another reflection of Turkey’s policy of denial”, regretting that Christian superpowers’ reaction to the matter very often appears like “a sick and helpless persons’ sigh” (in the light of the Turkish state’s persistent efforts to renounce the Armenian Genocide, plus the closed Turkish-Armenian border and the genocidal actions in the Middle East).

Turkey’s highest administrative court will issue a ruling to go back the historical monument to its one-time mosque status. It uses the Council of State ruled to revoke a 1934 decision granting a museum status to the sixth century construction.