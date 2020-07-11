Turkish authorities proved their xenophobic attitude – Artsakh president – Panorama

“Turkish authorities proved once again their denialist and xenophobic attitude toward civilizations through their latest decision on converting the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque,” Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on is Facebook page.

Harutyunyan stressed that the reaction originating from western powers with advocating for christian values is nothing than the usual sigh of a sick and helpless man provided that we have the denial of the Armenian Genocide, closed borders between Armenia and Turkey and Turkey’s genocidal actions in the Middle East.