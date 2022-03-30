Armenia և: Turkey: special representatives by appointment started Armenian:–Turkish: dialogue process: versatile to submit: for Ermenihaber–h: to initiate is: interviews line Turkey: and Armenia political և: Public: figures: with:.

Fehim Tashtekin was born in 1972. In the Oltu region of Erzurum. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Political Science. He started working as a journalist in 1994. He has worked in leading Turkish media outlets such as Hurriyet, Yeni Safak, Radikal and others. For some time he worked in the “Caucasus” news agency as a founding editor. He now continues to publish articles on Turkish opposition newspapers Gazete Duvar and Al Monitor. He has authored a number of books.

– 2020:թ:. 44-daily: from the war almost one: year: after: Armenia և: Turkey: special representatives by appointment Settlement: process is: to launch: What? key differences: there are this: և: previous: processes between::

– The current negotiations are underway in 2020. based on the new conditions created after the war. The parameters on the basis of the solution have changed significantly.

In 2009, Switzerland and the West played a facilitating role in mediating the normalization of relations. Now Turkey and Armenia, by appointing special representatives, have shown the will to advance the process on their own. Of course, this time Russia is also directly involved. The fact that the first meeting between the parties started in Moscow testifies to a different dynamic. A process in the Caucasus in which Russia is not involved has no chance of progress.

2009 “Mines” on the way to advance the process during the signing of the protocols of the settlement process (obstacles–Editor:.) there were For example, while addressing the Azerbaijani parliament in Baku, Erdogan linked the end of the ratification process to the condition of “ending the occupation of Karabakh and the surrounding areas.” On the Armenian side, the Constitutional Court was used as an instrument of intervention, which sabotaged the process. In fact, both sides were neither psychologically nor politically ready for a new beginning in the normalization of relations.

Erdogan’s administration was very supportive of the West. It was possible for him to maintain a positive atmosphere in Washington. The implementation of bolder steps on the Cyprus issue, which differs from previous governments, was one of the main reasons for Erdogan to try to find common ground with the West. However, Erdogan, under the influence of bilateral interests, showed that he could not take a step against Azerbaijan.

– Հայ:–Turkish: relationship: Settlement: present stage: realistic do you think are you If: yes, why?, if: no, why?.

– If we look at the issue from Turkey’s point of view, the main obstacle to normalization of relations with Armenia has been removed. This obstacle was that the regions of Azerbaijan were under the control of Armenia. Now that these regions have passed to Azerbaijan, Erdogan has no other excuse. Of course, I do not want to say that Erdogan will shake hands with Armenia, completely ignoring Azerbaijan’s position. 2020 Compliance with the requirements of the signed ceasefire agreement becomes possible.

The basic task of advancing the process remains the unblocking of communications between Nakhichevan and Azerbaijan, especially the opening of the Zangezur Corridor. I am not sure whether Ankara can open the borders, establish diplomatic relations with Armenia without opening this corridor. Ankara’s partnership with Azerbaijan, which has gained a military dimension, is very important. Willingly or unwillingly parallels will be drawn in 2020. The implementation of the agreement is part of the process of normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia.

In contrast to 2009, this time there are more incentives for Armenia and Turkey. The parties want to organize the game with “Win-win” logic. As a losing side of the war, Armenia must get political and economic results that somehow compensate for the situation. The strategic importance that Turkey attributes to the corridors is very great. In order for Erdogan to achieve his dreams related to the Caspian and Asia, he must establish relations with Armenia. Of course, there are other factors complicating the situation. The significant increase in the rate of recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the international arena has put Turkey in a very difficult situation. In relations with the United States and Europe, it is required that this issue be eliminated as a hindering factor.

But you have to be realistic. The normalization of relations with Armenia cannot put an end to the discussions or disagreements related to the Armenian Genocide. Turkey’s position on this issue has gradually been intertwined with nationalist reactions. The parties are far from finding a middle way. Turkey’s problem to face its history is very big.

The prospect of keeping the relations between the two countries in a much more protected, more protected area, independent of the sensitive issues of the Armenian Diaspora, does not seem very realistic. Only if we are optimistic, if friendly relations are established with Armenia, can it be possible to move the discourse related to the Armenian Genocide from this line of denial to a more perceptible, reasonable atmosphere? Of course, it is impossible for the atmosphere to change in one day. The political atmosphere is very decisive. Along with the change of atmosphere at the state level, societies are able to quickly adapt to the new situation. Therefore, the political barriers must be removed first.