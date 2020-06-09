Turkey’s wall along Iran border almost complete – Middle East Monitor

Turkey plans to complete the development of its border wall with Iran by the top of this yr to cease the infiltration of “terrorists” into the nation, have almost been realised.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who reportedly inspected the development works within the border space, informed Anadolu Agency that the wall is 75 per cent complete.

Soylu added that the wall is being established for Turkey’s safety.

He added that each navy operation carried out by Turkey in northern Iraq to tighten the screws on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, pushed them from Turkey’s southeastern border space to its jap border.

He additionally stated that there are round 100 “terrorists” in Iran’s Dambat, close to Turkey, which “constitutes a real danger.”

The PKK, a militant group that’s combating for the autonomy of Turkey’s southeast, is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey in addition to the United States and the European Union.

