Turkey’s seismic survey could encroach on its waters – Middle East Monitor

Egypt stated on Saturday that part of a seismic survey prepared by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean possibly encroached on waters where Cairo declares unique rights, according to report by Reuters

An advisory provided last month by Turkey for the survey overlaps with Egypt’s unique financial zone (EEZ), making up “a violation and an attack on Egypt’s sovereign rights”, the Egyptian foreign ministry stated in a declaration.

It did not provide information, however stated the possible advancement came under point 8 of Turkey’s advisory.

Seismic studies become part of preparatory work for possible hydrocarbons expedition.

Read: Turkey momentarily suspends oil, gas expedition in East Med

The statement of the survey intensified stress in between Turkey on one side and Greece and Cyprus on the other, in the middle of contrasting claims to overseas hydrocarbon resources. Turkey has actually given that shown it could time out expedition operations pending talks.

Egypt is a local competitor of Turkey and has close relations with Greece and Cyprus.

…



Read The Full Article