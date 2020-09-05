Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Turkey risks military conflict in the eastern Mediterranean due to the fact that it rewards power over diplomacy, a previous prime minister who promoted a less confrontational policy in the very first years of President Tayyip Erdogan’s guideline informed Reuters.

Ahmet Davutoglu, whose “zero problems with neighbours” mantra was a trademark of Erdogan’s early negotiations with Europe and the Middle East, braked with the president’s judgment AK Party in 2015 to establish the competitor Gelecek (Future) Party.

He implicated the federal government of mishandling a series of difficulties consisting of the economy, the coronavirus break out and the growing stress in the eastern Mediterranean.

Last month Turkey sent out a study vessel, accompanied by frigates, to check out for oil and gas in waters declared by Greece, a relocation Athens stated was unlawful. The 2 NATO allies are locked in a conflict over the level of their continental racks and maritime financial zones.

The European Union, backing EU members Greece and Cyprus, has actually enforced small sanctions versus Turkey, and an accident in between Greek and Turkish warships watching the study vessel last month highlighted the capacity for military escalation.

Davutoglu stated Ankara had real complaints over Greek declares to 10s of countless square kilometres of sea extending as much as …