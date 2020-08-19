Turkey’s NMP leader slams US candidate Biden’s remarks – Middle East Monitor

Devlet Bahceli, Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) leader, criticised on Sunday remarks made by the US governmental candidate hinted to oust Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party candidate for American presidency, has actually stated that he is looking for to alter the judgment power in Turkey.

Responding to his remarks, the MHP leader stated: “It has been proven who is behind the coups, interference, crises, terrorist acts, and anti-democracy efforts.”

In a declaration he included: “It is a mean plan to aim to overthrow our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and emphasise that it should be done not by a coup but by supporting the opposition through elections.”

Just as the MHP condemns Biden, Biden’s Democratic Party need to do the very same, stated Bahceli, Anadolu reported him stating.

According to Anadolu, Biden’s remarks– taped last December however initially reported on Saturday– drew condemnation from the whole political spectrum in Turkey, consisting of both federal government and opposition.

