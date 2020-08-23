Turkey’s natural gas find hailed internationally – Middle East Monitor

Palestine, Azerbaijan and Ukraine praised Turkey on Saturday for its discovery of significant natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call, Turkey’s Communications Directorate stated in a declaration.

He hailed Turkey’s success as Palestine’s success, while Erdogan restated Ankara’s assistance for the Palestinian cause.

The 2 leaders likewise went over bilateral ties and local advancements, the declaration stated.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov telephoned his Turkish equivalent Mevlut Cavusoglu to praise him on the considerable find, according to diplomatic sources.

In a telephone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Erdogan, revealing hope that the reserves advantage Turkey, Ankara’s Communications Directorate stated in a declaration.

Erdogan and Zelensky likewise went over local advancements and actions to boost bilateral relations, the declaration included.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent out a letter to Erdogan congratulating Turkey’s success in the current discovery, the Azerbaijani Presidency stated in a declaration.

The reserves’ discovery signifies Turkey’s …