Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan – Harut Sassounian – Panorama

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was talked to by The New York Times editorial board on December 16, 2019. In his interview, Biden called Turkish President Erdogan “an autocrat,” advised his “isolation” and looked for his “defeat” in the next elections.

Even though the interview occurred 8 months back and was released by The New York Times on January 17, 2020, the Turkish federal government and media revealed no response at the time. A week back, numerous months after the interview ended up being public, a series of managed hysterical attacks were released in Turkey on Biden’s remarks to The New York Times.

Let’s start with what Biden informed The New York Times last December:

” I have actually invested a great deal of time with him[Pres. Erdogan of Turkey] He is an autocrat. He’s the president of Turkey and a lot more. What I believe we need to be doing is taking a really various method to him now, making it clear that we support opposition management. Making it clear that we remain in a position where we have a method which was working for a while to incorporate the Kurdish population who wished to take part in the procedure in their parliament, and so on Because we need to speak up about what we in reality believe is incorrect. He needs to pay a cost. He needs to pay a cost for whether we’re going to continue to …