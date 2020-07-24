Turkey’s Hagia Sophia holds first Friday prayers since conversion back to mosque

The choice, including among the city’s essential landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage website, has actually been slammed by worldwide spiritual and politicians, with UN cultural company UNESCO amongst those voicing issue.
However, the relocation has actually not triggered large opposition within Turkey.
The Turkish federal government has actually attempted to assure doubters that the structure’s Christian art work and frescoes will not be touched, with innovation rather being utilized to hide them throughout Friday prayers.
Erdogan has actually placed himself as a buddy of conservative Islamists in Turkey, moving the nation even more from those secularist roots.
UNESCO stated previously this month that it “deeply regrets” Turkey’s choice which the option was made without the company getting previous alert.
Erdogan utilized a telecasted speech on July 10 to prompt individuals to regard the choice and stated there would no longer be entryway costs since its status as a museum had actually altered.
“Like all our mosques, its doors will be open to everyone — Muslim or non-Muslim. As the world’s common heritage, Hagia Sophia with its new status will keep on embracing everyone in a more sincere way,” he stated.
“We will be treating every opinion voiced on the international stage with respect. But the way Hagia Sophia will be used falls under Turkey’s sovereign rights. We deem every move that goes beyond voicing an opinion a violation of our sovereignty.”