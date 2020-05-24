Turkey’s defense chief decries harassments in Aegean – Middle East Monitor

Turkey’s defense chief denounced the latest harassments in the Aegean Sea on Sunday, Anadolu Agency studies.

“Despite all our attempts, understanding and patience for good neighborly relations, it is not possible to explain the harassment in the Aegean in recent days,” Hulusi Akar stated, aboard the Barbaros Frigate becoming a member of the Operation Mediterranean Shield in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hulusi Akar was additionally accompanied in the inspection by Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and high commanders of the land, air, and sea forces.

“We have put every effort to solve the issues via dialogue and mutual understanding, and we will continue to do the same,” Akar confused.

Earlier, Akar visited Turkish troops alongside the Syrian border to mark the Eid al-Fitr, the vacation marking the top of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

READ: Turkish coast guard rescues 28 asylum seekers in Aegean