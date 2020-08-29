Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits highest level since May – Middle East Monitor

The daily variety of deaths in Turkey due to coronavirus increased to 36 on Friday, its highest level since mid-May, while the variety of daily brand-new cases once again increased above 1,500, according to Health Ministry information.

This week the level of brand-new daily cases has actually increased to levels last seen in mid-June, triggering the federal government to enforce procedures to fight the spread of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry figures revealed an overall of 1,517 brand-new cases on Friday, bringing the overall variety of cases to 265,515. The daily death toll was the highest since May 17, when it stood at 44. The overall death toll in Turkey stands at 6,245.

Responding to today’s rise in numbers, President Tayyip Erdogan has actually revealed that all state organizations may now execute “flexible working methods” while the Interior Ministry stated it was prohibiting particular occasions and events.

