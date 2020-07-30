Turkey’s activation is a threat not only to Armenia but the whole region – Armenian lawmaker – Panorama

The misconception about Azerbaijan’s effective army was blown away in a matter of hours and days, lawmaker from ruling ‘My Step’ portion Tatevik Hayrapetyan informed a interview onThursday Hayrapetyan recommended Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev must take time out to address the concerns in own society about the total failure.

In Hayrapetyan’s words, Azerbaijan is now attempting to conserve its face through military workouts that primarily advise of a program. It likewise prompts anti-Armenian violence in various nations. Hayrapetyan thinks the activation of anti-Armenian rhetoric is an effort to conceal the failure of the Azerbaijani army throughout the current military escalation.

She next remembered the July14-15 presentations in Baku when lots of opposition activists were apprehended, including the Azerbaijan utilized the border skirmishes for starting political consequences. “The Azerbaijani society discusses the reasons for the defeat despite all assurance by Aliyev they have been victorious,” Hayrapetyan included.

Speaking of Turkey’s position on the current escalation, Hayrapetyan kept in mind that the nation placed itself as a foe state to Armenia with its declarations and actions throughout the border event.

The lawmaker recommended Turkey represents a threat not only to Armenia but the whole areas. “In a situation when Turkey and Azerbaijan focus on ethnic identity and Pan-Turkism while addressing regional matters, they represent a clear threat other countries of the region,” stated Hayrapetyan.