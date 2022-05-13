“I am convinced that the whole government will become the opposition, they will lose, they will give their place to the people,” he said. “A1 +”The former NA Deputy Speaker Ara Sahakyan said in a conversation with “Armenpress”, referring to the opposition-government conflict.

Moreover, he thinks that if the opposition did not start that movement, the current authorities “would go to the next capitulation.” Ara Sahakyan is also convinced that the negotiations on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations are just a game, that Turkey will not open the border.

“Turkey has no interest in those negotiations, there will be no settlement, it is a game. “It is a Turkish-Eastern game,” he said.

