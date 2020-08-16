Turkey ‘will not back down’ in Mediterranean standoff – Middle East Monitor

President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday Turkey will not back down to dangers of sanctions nor to attacks on its declared area in the Mediterranean Sea, where it is in a standoff with EU-member Greece over oil and gas expedition rights, reports Reuters.

European Union foreign ministers on Friday stated Ankara’s actions were antagonistic and hazardous after a conference asked for by Athens.

Tensions in between NATO members Greece and Turkey have actually increased in the previous week after Turkey sent out the Oruc Reis study vessel, accompanied by warships, to draw up possible oil and gas drilling in area over which both nations declare jurisdiction.

“We will never bow to banditry on our continental shelf. We will not back down against the language of sanctions and threats,” Erdogan stated in the northeastern city of Rize.

The Oruc Reis, which is in between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete, will continue work up until August 23, he included. The vessel has actually been watched by Greek frigates and on Wednesday warships from the 2 sides were included in a moderate accident.

EU foreign ministers satisfied by means of video conference on Friday and stated Turkey’s marine motions would result in a “heightened risk of dangerous incidents”.

They stated a degeneration …