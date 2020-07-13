Turkey will inform UNESCO of Hagia Sophia moves, minister says – Armenian News

Turkey will inform the United Nation’s cultural body UNESCO about actions being taken concerning Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Monday, after Ankara transformed the museum back into a mosque, Reuters reports.

On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that the 6th- century structure’s conversion to a museum was illegal and President Tayyip Erdogan stated that it is now a mosque. Cavusoglu was speaking in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

UNESCO stated on Friday it would evaluate the status of the monolith as a World Heritage Site following Erdogan’s enouncement. Hagia Sophia was a Byzantine church for 9 centuries prior to the Ottomans transformed it to a mosque.