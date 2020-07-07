Turkey warns it will respond if EU takes fresh measures against it – Middle East Monitor

Turkey will respond with its personal steps if the European Union imposes additional sanctions on Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Monday after assembly the EU’s high diplomat.

France’s international minister stated final week EU ministers would talk about Turkey on July 13 and stated new sanctions on Ankara might be thought-about along with steps taken over Turkey’s drilling within the Cyprus financial zone.

“If the EU takes additional decisions against Turkey, we will have to respond to this,” Cavusoglu advised a information convention with EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell in Turkey’s capital.

As relations deteriorated between the bloc and Ankara, the European Union imposed a journey ban and asset freezes on two folks in February for his or her function in Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus’ maritime financial zone off the divided island.

Cavusoglu berated the EU for failing to meet guarantees and linking points such because the Cyprus dispute and a 2016 migrant deal. He stated Turkey will not permit itself to be held hostage by Greece and Cyprus and known as on the EU to be an “honest broker”.

Earlier this 12 months, tens of hundreds of migrants tried to cross into Greece through land and sea borders after Ankara stated it would now not cease them. The circulation has slowed since then, however Cavusoglu stated Turkey “will continue to implement its decision”.

Cavusoglu additionally repeated a name for France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships within the Mediterranean, which prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation.

Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya battle, the place Turkey helps the internationally recognised authorities and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar who tried to seize Tripoli.

France denies backing Haftar’s offensive on the capital, and accused Turkish warships of aggressive behaviour.