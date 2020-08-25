Turkey warns Greece to not escalate tensions at sea, urges dialogue – Middle East Monitor

Turkey alerted Greece on Tuesday not escalate tensions in the eastern Mediterranean or it will not are reluctant to do “what is necessary”, though stated it desired to fix the concern through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking at a press conference with German equivalent Heiko Maas in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated any dialogue need to not consist of Greek pre-conditions. “We will do whatever is necessary without hesitation,” he stated.

Ankara and Athens have actually traded rhetorical barbs over overseas hydrocarbon rights, drawing the European Union and other close-by nations into the disagreement, which previously this month included a light accident in between Turkish and Greek frigates.

Germany has actually prompted de-escalation, caution Ankara and Athens ran the risk of a military clash otherwise.

