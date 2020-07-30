Turkey vows to respond to attacks on its forces in Syria’s Idlib  – Middle East Monitor

Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, stated his nation will continue to respond, within its genuine right to self-defence, to any attack versus its forces performed by the Syrian program or any other terrorist organisation.

Speaking at an interview on Turkey’s defence method and the current advancements in the area, Akar stated that Ankara appreciates the territorial stability of its neighbours, consisting of Syria and has no issue with either the Kurds nor any other citizenship in the area.

He mentioned that simply as Daesh does not represent Muslims, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the self-governing administration do not represent the Kurds.

“The Kurds are our brothers, and our only struggle is against SDF and the rest of the terrorist organisations,” the minister stated, including that Turkey continues to pursue an enduring peace in Syria.

Turkey desires to see a civil and democratic Syria with a combined political entity, he stated.

