Turkey, US meet to discuss reducing tension in Eastern Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fulfilled on Sunday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the White House has actually revealed in a main declaration.

A composed statement by the US Department of State stated Cavusoglu and Pompeo gone over concerns of typical issue, consisting of reducing stress in between local stars in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is performing energy expedition.

According to Turkish media, Cavusoglu stated following the conference that they likewise examined the circumstance in Libya, concurring to continue assessments with professionals.

Tensions have actually been installing in the area after Greece’s questionable brand-new maritime pact withEgypt Greek defence sources revealed joint military drills Thursday in the Eastern Mediterranean together with France, which has actually looked for to hem in Turkey’s maritime area.

READ: ‘Guns and oil do not mix in Libya’

Last week, Turkey dispatched a vessel to carry out a seismic study in a disputed location in the eastern Mediterranean, a relocation which Greece stated was prohibited and is most likely to increase stress in between the 2 NATO allies.

Turkey the other day criticised the US for consisting of Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Programme.

In January, Greece, Israel and Cyprus signed a joint contract …