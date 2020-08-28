Turkey unveils unusual tactic to control virus: wedding inspectors

Some of the wedding visitors looked shocked when Ibrahim Simsek and his group using fluorescent coats went into the place in the Turkish town of Golbasi where they were waiting for the arrival of the groom and bride.

They were rapidly assured that this was simply a wedding evaluation– among the compromise services that Turkey has actually embraced to keep a cover on a growing coronavirus break out without closing down its economy.

The group goes through a list to ensure the place is performing temperature level checks, seating visitors a minimum of 60cm apart and implementing a restriction on the halay— a standard line dance where individuals connect fingers with their neighbours. Instead of pinning cash and gold coins on to the newly-weds, visitors need to put their presents in a box.

The volunteer system, making up 2 civil servants, 2 school principals and an imam, checked out 14 different wedding events on their rounds last weekend. “It’s very tiring,” stated Mr Simsek, whose day task is to run a center for a state-owned energy utility. “But this is our duty. We have to do it to protect people’s health.”

The 52-year-old stated he seldom came across issues, with the majority of locations he checked out in the province of Ankara now conscious of the guidelines and the fines they dealt with for offenses. But somewhere else in Turkey, …