Turkey unveils plan to revive tourism with health and hygiene certificates   – Armenian News

Turkey has unveiled a plan to revive tourism by giving travellers, resorts and staff seals of approval in a programme meant to jumpstart an important trade hit arduous by the coronavirus pandemic, The Independent reviews.

Turkey’s tourism minister on Sunday introduced a certification scheme that may grant resorts and employees the fitting to function within the coming summer time season.

The certificates, to lodges, eating places, transport corporations, and different amenities, will probably be granted by “international certification institutions” to mark “a high level of health and hygiene requirements”, Turkey’s ministry of tourism and tradition introduced.

“Our certification program shall ensure that our guests in Turkey are going to make their holidays safely and hygienically and feel comfortable during their visit,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s minister of Culture and Tourism stated in a press launch.

“Our programme covers preventive and protective steps including air, marine and land transportation, arrival ports, all facilities providing a holiday experience, health condition of employees in the industry, and tourists themselves,” he stated.