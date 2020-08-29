Turkey to shoot down UAE jets if Turkish sovereignty violated – Middle East Monitor

Turkey will not think twice to shoot down any United Arab Emirates (UAE) airplane if Turkish sovereignty is violated in the eastern Mediterranean, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Friday.

“We will not hesitate to shoot down any UAE aircraft if it approached the Turkish waters or the work area of Oruç Reis near Crete island in the eastern Mediterranean,” a source informed Al-Quds Al-Araby

Oru ç Reis is the Turkish research study vessel which is cruising in the eastern Mediterranean for the expedition of fuel.

According to the source: “The UAE is trying to play a role which is bigger than its size. It is playing with fire. If it violates the redlines or it approaches the Turkish waters, it will receive a harsh lesson.”

These cautions came following reports that the UAE has actually sent out a variety of its F-16 jets and other guest airplane to be released in Crete, in assistance for its ally Greece versus Turkey.

The Greek chief of personnel verified that the UAE airplane would participate in joint military drills to be trained on cooperation in between the Greek and UAE flying force, in order to boost preparedness and enhance fight capabilities.

“These drills came as a result of the relations between the two countries,” the Greek chief of personnel …