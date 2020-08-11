Turkey to set up more bases in northern Iraq – Middle East Monitor

Turkey is preparing to develop more short-term military bases in northern Iraq, according to a senior authorities who informed Reuters it will guarantee border security.

The report the other day comes in the middle of a boost in air strikes performed by Turkey versus Kurdish PKK terrorist targets in the Iraqi Kurdistan area. Ankara performed 2 different operations versus the PKK on Sunday and Tuesday in retaliation for what it states are an increase in militant attacks on Turkish army bases along the border. Yesterday, Turkish forces struck more than 500 declared PKK websites with F-16 jets, drones and howitzers as part of the operation codenamed “Claw-Tiger” in the Haftanin area.

READ: Kurdish militant attack eliminates 4 in southeast Turkey– guv’s workplace

The unnamed Turkish main verified that Ankara began operations after talks with the Iraqi authorities in order to neutralise the PKK from its borders and target the group’s logistical abilities.

“The strategy is to develop short-term base locations [to] avoid the cleared areas from being utilized for the very same function once again. There are currently more than 10 short-term bases there. New ones will be developed,” the source stated.

Iran had actually all at once performed shelling of the Haji Omaran location along its border, leading local Kurdish …