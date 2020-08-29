Turkey to hold military exercise off Cyprus amid Mediterranean tensions By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Turkish seismic research study vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul



ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey stated it will hold a military exercise off northwest Cyprus for the next 2 weeks, amid growing stress with Greece over challenged claims to expedition rights in the east Mediterranean.

The long-running disagreement in between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, flared after the 2 nations concurred competing accords on their maritime limits with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent out a study vessel into objected to waters this month.

Both sides have actually held military workouts in the east Mediterranean, highlighting the capacity for the disagreement over the degree of their continental racks to intensify into conflict.

Two weeks back Greek and Turkish frigates watching Turkey’s Oruc Reis oil and gas study vessel clashed, and Turkey’s Defence Ministry stated Turkish F-16 jets on Thursday avoided 6 Greek F-16s getting in a location where Turkey was running.

On Friday night Turkey released a Navtex notification – an advisory message to mariners – stating it would be holding a “gunnery exercise” from Saturday tillSept 11 off northwest Cyprus.

The European Union’s leading diplomat stated on Friday the bloc was preparing sanctions versus Turkey that might be …