Turkey to decide on whether to redesignate iconic Hagia Sophia as mosque – Armenian News

Turkey’s highest administrative court on Thursday began considering a request to turn Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia, which now serves as a museum, back into a mosque, France 24 reported.

The 6th-century structure was the Byzantine Empire’s main cathedral before it was became an imperial mosque following a Ottoman conquest of Istanbul. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish republic, then turned into a museum that attracts countless tourists annually.

Nationalist and religious groups have long been pressing for the structure, that they regard as an Muslim Ottoman legacy, to be converted back in a mosque. Others believe the UNESCO World Heritage site should remain a museum, as a symbol of Christian and Muslim solidarity.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Council of State, heard arguments by lawyers for a group devoted to reverting Hagia Sophia back in to a mosque, the private HaberTurk television reported. The group is pressing for an annulment of the 1934 decision by the Council of Ministers that turned the historic structure into a museum.

A court counsel recommended that the request be rejected, arguing that a decision on restoring the structure’s Islamic heritage was up to the federal government, the station reported.

A decision is expected within two weeks.