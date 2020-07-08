Turkey tests Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year – Armenian News

Turkey tested Russian-made S-400 air defense systems on US-made F-16 fighter jets in November 2019, the headlines agency TASS reports, citing a close to the Turkish defense industry.

Earlier in the afternoon, several media reported with regards to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft. The portal published a video by Turkey’s TRT channel, featuring Russia’s S-400 systems and US-made F-16 and F-4 aircraft, which was released via its official Youtube account on November 29, 2019.

“Yes, such trials have indeed taken place last November,” the origin told TASS when asked to comment on those media reports.

On November 25, 2019, CNN Turk reported that various aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, were scrambled near Ankara to check S-400. The Turkish military tested communication between the air defense systems and the aircraft throughout those exercises.