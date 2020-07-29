Turkey temporarily suspends oil, gas exploration in East Med – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish federal government formally revealed that it will suspend oil and gas exploration off a Greek island amidst stress in the Eastern Mediterranean, regional tv channel CNN Turk reports.

According to the news station, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked for operations be postponed, spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated.

Last week, as part of the nation’s hydrocarbon exploration activities, Turkey revealed brand-new seismic research study activity in the Eastern Mediterranean through NAVTEX (navigational telex).

Greece released a marine alert after Turkey revealed it was sending out a ship to perform a drilling study in waters near to among its islands off Turkey’s south coast.

The Greek Foreign Ministry declared that Turkish drill ship Oruc Reis had actually broken its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean continental rack.

Meanwhile, Turkey declined Greek strategies of broadening its continental rack through islets in the Aegean Sea and confining Turkey to the Anatolian peninsula in the Eastern Mediterranean area.

In June, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez stated that Turkey has actually finished 6 drilling research studies in the Eastern Mediterranean up until now, while the Yavuz drilling vessel is performing a seventh to the west of Cyprus.

