Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece – Middle East Monitor

Turkey supports an initiative on talks in between military authorities of Turkey and Greece, following the conference in between the Turkish president and NATO chief, the nation’s defense minister stated in the capital Ankara on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“After the meeting of Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and NATO Secretary-General [Jens Stoltenberg], there is an initiative to start talks [on the Eastern Mediterranean] between the military officials [of Turkey and Greece], which we support,” Hulusi Akar stated at a graduation event at the National Defense University in Ankara.

France’s declarations on the Eastern Mediterranean and Iraq “do not contribute to the spirit of the alliance, nor to peace or dialogue,” Akar stated.

On Thursday, NATO’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg revealed that Turkey and Greece consented to participate in technical talks at NATO to minimize the danger of occurrences and mishaps in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has actually contested Turkey’s existing energy expedition in the area, attempting to box in Turkish maritime area based upon little islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey– the nation with the longest shoreline on the Mediterranean– has actually sent drill ships to check out for energy on its …