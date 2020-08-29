Turkey stages new military exercises in Eastern Mediterranean – Armenian News

Turkey on Saturday released new military manoeuvres in the eastern Mediterranean anticipated to last 2 weeks, in an indication that increased stress in between Ankara and Athens were most likely to continue.

A disagreement over maritime borders and gas drilling rights has actually reignited the long- running competition in between Greece and Turkey, with the 2 neighbours staging competing marine drills.

In a message on NAVTEX, the worldwide maritime navigational telex system, in a zone off the southern Turkish town of Anamur, north of the island of Cyprus, Al Arabiya reports.

Ankara currently revealed on Thursday that military exercises would occur on Tuesday and Wednesday in a zone even more east.

In an indication of the volatility of the scenario, Turkey’s defence ministry stated Friday that fighter jets had on Thursday obstructed 6 Greek airplane which were approaching a zone where a Turkish research study ship was released, requiring them to reverse.

It was the release of the Turkish research study vessel Oruc Reis into Greek waters on 10 August that triggered the present spike in stress.

The EU on Friday alerted Turkey it might deal with fresh sanctions – consisting of hard financial steps – unless development is made in minimizing skyrocketing stress.

Turkey reacted madly to the caution.