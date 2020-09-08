Turkey slams France for spreading Kurdish ‘propaganda’ in schools – Middle East Monitor

Turkey yesterday criticised France for a textbook intended for use in high schools that included propaganda from Kurdish groups it deems terror groups in Syria, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

The book, which was reportedly prepared by a publishing house to be taught in high schools in France, includes information on the Kurds in accordance with the separatist ideology of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara believes is the Syrian arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, the European Union, Australia and Japan. While, the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria has been backing YPG forces in the country.

Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, in Response to a Question Regarding the Inclusion of the Separatist Ideology of the PKK/YPG in a Senior High School History-Geography Textbook to be Taught in France https://t.co/sj8Y27LjY6 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) September 7, 2020

“The views and warnings in Turkey’s previous statements – regarding France’s support to the terrorist organization, which is threatening Turkey’s national security, and insisting on a mistake of equating Syrian Kurds with the PKK/YPG – are still…